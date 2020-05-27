INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi LG Office Employee Tests Covid-19 Positive, 40 Staff Members to be Tested: Report

Representational Image

Representational Image

The LG Secretariat spreads to two parts, which includes the bungalow where around 40 officials works.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:15 PM IST
Share this:

A junior assistant at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday, prompting authorities to conduct coronavirus tests on around 40 staff members.

"A junior assistant has tested positive for COVID-19. He was posted at the grievance cell located at a bungalow being used as part of the LG Secretariat in Civil Lines area," sources told PTI. "It's close to bungalows of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Environment Minister Gopal Rai."

The LG Secretariat spreads to two parts, which includes the bungalow where around 40 officials works.

Around 40 employees of the secretariat underwent the COVID-19 test. The bungalow where staff members sit is being disinfected by authorities, sources said.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi climbed to 303, while 792 new cases, the highest single-day spike, took the number of cases to over 15,000 on Wednesday, authorities said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading