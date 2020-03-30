Take the pledge to vote

Delhi LG Orders Strict Action Against DMs, DCPs for Any Violation of Lockdown Rules

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, DMs and DCPs via video-conferencing.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Delhi LG Orders Strict Action Against DMs, DCPs for Any Violation of Lockdown Rules
People stand apart in a line to receive free food being distributed by Delhi government in a school to poor people, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday gave directions for strict action against district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for any violation of the ongoing 21-day lockdown in their respective areas, officials said.

The lieutenant governor also directed DMs and DCPs that anyone found roaming without e-pass or valid reason during the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, would be sent to district shelters set up by the administration.

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, DMs and DCPs via video-conferencing.

So far, 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

