Delhi LG Rejects Nirbhaya Case Convict's Mercy Plea, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
The development comes a day after the Delhi government recommended to the LG rejection of the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the gang rape and murder.
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal gave his approval on Monday to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.
The development comes a day after the Delhi government recommended to the LG rejection of the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student.
"Today, we have received the LG's approval to reject the mercy petition (of Vinay Sharma) and today we will send our recommendations to the President," the chief minister said in the Delhi Assembly.
