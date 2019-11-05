Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Delhi LG Reviews Situation of Police Protest, Says Imperative to Ensure Justice Done Impartially

The LG observed that advocates and police are important pillars of criminal justice system and they should work in complete harmony.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Delhi LG Reviews Situation of Police Protest, Says Imperative to Ensure Justice Done Impartially
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed the situation in the wake of an unprecedented protest by Delhi Police personnel following clashes with lawyers, and said it was imperative to ensure justice is done impartially in the entire matter.

According to a statement issued by the LG office, Special Commissioner (intelligence) Praveer Ranjan briefed the lieutenant governor about the prevailing situation and also on related high court orders.

The LG observed that advocates and police are important pillars of criminal justice system and they should work in complete harmony.

"In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter," the statement quoted Baijal as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's protesting personnel demanded that the licences of lawyers who assaulted their colleagues be revoked and the transfer of the officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash last week rescinded.

"We also want a police association, provide better treatment to injured policemen, reinstate suspended police personnel. Strict action should be taken against advocates and the FIR," said one of the protesters, reading out the list of demands.

The protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

