Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Joins Kejriwal's Anti-dengue Campaign

Baijal and Kejriwal were not on the same page for a number of initiatives of the Aam Aadmi Party government, so much so that the Delhi Chief Minister went for a sit-in for 10 days at the LG office in 2018.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Joins Kejriwal's Anti-dengue Campaign
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has agreed to take part in the Delhi Chief Minister's anti-dengue campaign, said Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

"I am so glad that he happily agreed to participate in '10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 min' anti-dengue campaign. From this Sunday, LG will also check his residence," Kejriwal tweeted.

Baijal and Kejriwal were not on the same page for a number of initiatives of the Aam Aadmi Party government, so much so that the Delhi Chief Minister went for a sit-in for 10 days at the LG office in 2018.

The Delhi government has launched anti-dengue campaign from this Sunday where it has urged all the residents of the city, including MLAs and other officials, to check for stagnant water in and around the house.

Under the campaign, people have to give 10 minutes for 10 week on Sunday at 10 a.m. for inspection.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
