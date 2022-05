Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigned on Wednesday. Sources said Baijal submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Baijal took over as the Delhi L-G in December 2016. He had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues in the past.

(More details are awaited)

