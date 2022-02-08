Delhi: Light Rain Likely in City, Max Temperature to Hover around 27 Degrees

The minimum temperature rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday to settle at 11.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 90 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 26.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, and partly clear sky with light rain or drizzle towards night has been forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor category (reading 245) in the morning at several pollution measuring stations, including at Lodhi Road, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.