Delhi Likely to Have Flag Masts Like CP Across the City to Celebrate 75 Years of Independence

Celebrating 75 years of Independence, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is planning to put up flag masts across New Delhi to hoist the tricolour.

It is likely to replicate the Connaught Place model and install similar flag poles across the Capital.

The Delhi government is planning to celebrate 75 weeks from March 12 as “weeks of patriotism”. The government also has plans to organise functions based on the lives of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

Meanwhile, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has directed all members to carry a Covid-19 test report for attending Delhi’s budget session that begins on Monday with L-G’s speech. In view of the pandemic situation, the members have been requested to wear a face mask and practise social distancing. The members are also needed to display their identity cards while wearing face masks which would help in identifying them in the assembly complex.

The budget may reflect Kejriwal’s long-term vision for the city and the country. A significant percentage of the budget is expected to be allocated to education and health, the two sectors which have been areas of focus of the AAP government since it came to power.

The session is likely to start at 11am and the economic survey and outcome budget are likely to be presented on the first day. The budget is likely to be presented on Tuesday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be presenting it for the seventh consecutive term. The session will conclude on March 16.

Since it is the first session of the year, the L-G will address the assembly on the first day at 11am and MLAs have been requested to be in their seats by 10.45am. Thirty minutes after the L-G’s departure, the listed business of the house will be conducted.