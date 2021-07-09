Delhi Likely To Receive Rain Today; Punjab Haryana To Face Heat Waves: IMD

Days after heatwaves in Delhi, the residents of the national capital may get relief from the scorching heat as the maximum temperature is likely to drop to 38 degrees Celsius after the rainfall on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather agency predicted, the rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms. The relief is expected at a time when hot winds continued to spread in North India on Thursday due to the delay in the arrival of the Monsoon in the region.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 41.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was five notches above the normal. Now, relief from the scorching heat is expected with rain in the city today.

The residents of Punjab and Haryana will not be getting relief from the heat waves. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded several degrees above normal at many places in both states.

Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees above normal in Haryana, according to the IMD. Apart from this, the maximum temperature in Ambala, Hisar and Karnal was also 40.8 degrees Celsius, 42.8 degrees Celsius and 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The districts of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperature of 40 degrees, 39.3 degrees and 41.4 degrees Celsius respectively in Punjab. At the same time Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Heat waves continued in Rajasthan too as no rain was recorded in any district of the state on Thursday. Sri Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 43.2 degrees Celsius, Churu at 43 degrees Celsius, Alwar at 42.8 degrees Celsius, Dholpur at 42.5 degrees Celsius and Pali at 42 degrees Celsius the same day.

According to the IMD, moist easterly winds have started blowing from the Bay of Bengal in Eastern India. They are likely to spread to North-West India covering Punjab and North Haryana by July 10. Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the remaining parts of Western Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi by July 10. Rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in the next five days.

After a long gap in Maharashtra, good rain is expected in the next four to five days as the Southwest Monsoon has become active once again. Mumbai and its surrounding areas received light rainfall on Thursday morning and evening and provided relief to the people from humidity.

IMD Mumbai’s Deputy Director Shubhangi Bhute said that Monsoon has become active again as the pressure, wind direction and speed are favourable and a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Monsoon arrived in Maharashtra in the first week of June and reached Mumbai on June 9. After several days of monsoon rain, only scattered rains occurred in some parts of the state.

