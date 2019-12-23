Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Likely to Witness Longest December Cold Spell After 1997

Since December 16, the national capital has witnessed eight consecutive cold days or an eight-day cold spell so far, he said, adding that it has already equalled the eight-day cold spell in December 2014.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Likely to Witness Longest December Cold Spell After 1997
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to witness its longest cold spell in December after 1997 with the Meteorological Department predicting another cold day on Tuesday. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, a "cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below the normal.

A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, he said. Since December 16, the national capital has witnessed eight consecutive cold days or an eight-day cold spell so far, he said, adding that it has already equalled the eight-day cold spell in December 2014.

Another cold day is predicted on Tuesday, Srivastava said. "Delhi had witnessed 17 cold days and a 13-day cold spell in December 1997," he said. The national capital may witness a cold wave on December 28 and 29 as the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram