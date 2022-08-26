Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Updates: AAP Stands Firm with 'Op Lotus' Claim, BJP Dismisses 'Political Stunt'

The showdown over Delhi’s Excise Policy continues in the national capital with both the BJP and the ruling AAP fighting it out. Both parties have traded several allegations with the latest one coming from the AAP who alleged poaching attempts by the BJP. A total of 53 AAP MLAs out of 62 attended a meeting convened by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained that the AAP’s “poaching” claim is just a “public stunt” by the Kejriwal-led party. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP is trying to divert people’s attention and questioned Kejriwal’s “silence” over the Delhi excise policy.

The CBI is currently probing alleged irregularities in implementation of Kejriwal government’s new excise police and has named Sisodia who holds Excise portfolio, among 14 others as accused in its FIR. The agency had camped at the Deputy CM’s residence last Saturday for over 14 hours and said it recovered several documents and key evidences from his residence.

Here are the latest updates of the political showdown over the Delhi Excise Policy:

A fresh row erupted after the BJP ‘Purified’ the Rajghat with Ganga Jal after a visit by AAP leaders in the national capital. The BJP on Thursday sprinkled Ganga jal on Rajghat after AAP legislators visited the memorial, and its MP Manoj Tiwari took the point further by comparing Arvind Kejriwal to prominent Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels and accusing him of lying repeatedly.

The AAP, after the allegations of poaching attempts by the BJP, the AAP began a campaign on social media to question “where the money to try and poach AAP MLAs came from”

The BJP Delhi Unit held several protests in Delhi against the alleged Liquor Policy Scam by the Kejriwal government.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here