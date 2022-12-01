Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Names Telangana CM's Daughter Kavitha in Remand Copy of Accused, Alleges Role in Rs 100 crore 'Kickbacks'

In a new twist to the Delhi liquor policy case, the Enforcement Directorate has, for the first time, named Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in a court filing over its investigation into the now-scrapped liquor policy.

In the remand copy of one of the accused in the case - Amit Arora – a close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ED alleged that Arora tried to contact 35 people in the past one year including K Kavitha whom he allegedly called 10 times.

It was also alleged that KCR’s daughter used fancy numbers to communicate with Amit Arora and that she allegedly used two SIMS and changed her IMEI 10 times. The ED told the court that in the phones recovered by it, data was found to be “deleted/formatted".

Kavitha however strongly refuted the allegations and claimed that this was nothing but a bid to destabilise the ruling TRS in Telangana adding that ‘whichever state there was an upcoming election, ED always reaches before Modi does’. Kavitha said she and her party leaders are ready to face any inquiry.

“We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders’ images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha said in Hyderabad.

“All this is nothing new. We have seen this pattern everywhere. In every election state, ED reaches before Modi does. Whatever questions ED has for me, I will answer them all and fully cooperate,” Kavitha added.

Amir Arora’s remand copy suggests that AAP leader Vijay Nair, arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, received Rs 100 crore in “kickbacks" from the ‘south group’ controlled by some businessmen and politicians.

“As per the investigation carried so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group, called south group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora," the ED said, adding Amit Arora “disclosed" this during the recording of his statement.

The agency made these claims while seeking the remand of Amit Arora, director of liquor company Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, from a local court after his arrest on Tuesday night. The court on Wednesday sent him to ED custody till December 7.

The agency alleged that Amit Arora played a “crucial role" in the alleged scam and he has been instrumental in connecting the cartels of liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to the political leadership and facilitating six per cent kickbacks by working closely with Dinesh Arora (another accused whom the CBI has made approver in the case) and Nair (arrested earlier) who were working “on behalf of AAP leaders."

(With inputs from PTI)

