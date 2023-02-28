‘Delhi Liquor Policy Made Under the Influence Of...’: CBI Sources on the Leak, Quid Pro Quo & Tweaks | Exclusive

Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol was allegedly leaked even before the rollout, and a criminal conspiracy was hatched between the ‘liquor businessmen lobby from the South’, also called ‘South Lobby’, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, top Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources told CNN-News18. The AAP has refuted all claims.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The CBI on Sunday arrested Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption. The party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, however, said that Sisodia was “innocent" and his arrest was out of “dirty politics".

According to sources, Sharad Reddy, Vijay Nair, Sisodia and other AAP leaders shared their views on the policy even before it was made. They even refuted the expert committee report that mentioned fears of cartelisation, sources said. They also sought suggestions from eminent legal minds, including Ranjan Gogoi and Mukul Rohatagi, which were ignored, said sources.

According to sources, they made their own draft and asked then commissioner Rahul Singh to place the file before the government. While Singh put forth the new draft, he also placed the recommendations before the cabinet, they said, adding it was why the government transferred him.

The next commissioner was asked to put the file before the Group of Ministers without the recommendations, after which the policy was made.

36 PAGES PRINTED OUT

Between March 15-19, at CM Kejriwal’s residence, his deputy Sisodia called his secretary and gave him a pen drive to print out the 36-page policy, digital investigations suggest.

The same day, the lobby, including Bucchi Babu and Palli of South India, was staying in Oberoi Hotels in central Delhi. These men also went to Oberoi Maiden at 3pm and printed out 36 pages, the probe shows.

The CBI says they feel these 36 pages are of the same policy and it can’t be mere coincidence. According to the agency, the dealers got the pen drive from an AAP leader who was staying next to Oberoi Maiden hotel in north Delhi.

THE POLICY

On March 15-16, the draft policy mentioned the profit margins of liquor wholesalers at 6 per cent, but they were increased to 12 per cent on the final day.

The final policy also came with an inclusion of a special officer to oversee the execution of the policy. This was added on behalf of the South Lobby, so their work remained smooth, said sources.

It was found that Rs 100 crore was paid upfront to tweak the policy, said sources. Of which, Rs 30 crore were sent to Goa for the elections through an AAP channel and a trail was found, they added. The investigation for Rs 70 crore is still on.

The CBI is also verifying the details it received digitally from the accused.

