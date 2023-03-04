A Delhi court is likely to hear the bail application of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday when he is scheduled to be produced before the judge as his five-day CBI custody is expiring. Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, filed a bail petition in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court yesterday.

“The application was filed before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who posted the matter for hearing on Saturday," his advocate Rishikesh said.

The development comes after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the former Delhi Deputy CM’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI on Tuesday, and asked him to approach the High Court for alternative remedies.

Latest Updates Delhi Liquorgate Scam:

▶A special court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the Delhi liquorgate scam case.

▶As per CBI’s claim, during its probe it found that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 allegedly had irregularities both in its formulation and implementation and intended to benefit people having ties with the AAP.

▶The probe agency also claimed that under the policy, the Delhi government favoured certain dealers to rant licences for liquor traders, who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The accusation has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

▶The policy was later scrapped.

▶ Sisodia, who held 18 portfolios in the Delhi government, including excise and education, resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday after the apex court junked his plea.

▶The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were claimed to have been found unsatisfactory.

▶The court had on February 27 remanded Sisodia in CBI custody to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation".

▶The judge had said that though Sisodia had joined the investigation on two earlier occasions, it has been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation.

▶ “He has failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him during the investigation conducted so far," the court had said.

▶"… a proper and fair investigation requires that some genuine and legitimate answers to the questions being put to him about the same are to be found and hence, in considered opinion of this court, this can only be done during custodial interrogation of the accused," the judge added.

▶Manish Sisodia is the second minister from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet to be arrested after Satyendar Jain.

