Delhi Lockdown: From Metro to Markets, What's Open in Capital as Kejriwal Eases Curbs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced further lockdown relaxations from the next week amid a dip in the city’s daily Covid-19 case count. The CM announced that markets will be opened on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 am, while metro services will run with 50% capacity.

Talking about the third wave, Kejriwal said that the government does not know when it will happen but they are preparing for it. “Based on experts’ inputs for next wave, we are getting prepared keeping in mind 37,000 cases per day as the base," he added.

Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi beginning phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19. The city recorded 523 fresh Covid-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to Delhi government data.

What’s Open in Delhi and What’s Not:

• Kejriwal said that private offices should stagger timings and work with 50% capacity.

