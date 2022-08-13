Delhi Logs 10 Covid Deaths, Highest in 6 Months; Over 2,000 New Cases

Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. This is the 10th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

The fresh cases on Friday came out of 14,225 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s infection count increased to 19,80,402 and the death toll rose to 26,367. Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.

The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities. The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 per cent. The number of Covid-19 cases has seen a surge in the last two weeks or so.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 8,343, down from 8,840 the previous day. As many as 5,676 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,408 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 577 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.

There are 283 containment zones in the city, it added. Amid a spike in cases over the last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said Covid cases were on the rise in Delhi, but there was no need to panic as most of the new cases were mild in nature.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low. The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

