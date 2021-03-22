Delhi Lowers Drinking Age: Here are States Where People Below 21 Can Booze Too

The drinking age in Delhi has now been reduced to 21 years, from the past bar of 25, announced the Delhi government on Monday. The age was fixed in parity with neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Here’s how drinking age/prohibition works in other states:

Not Allowed: Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Lakshadweep and Mizoram come in the category of dry states/UTs. Liquor is prohibited here. There is a partial ban on some districts in Manipur.

25 years: In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Maharashtra (and previously Delhi) drinking is not allowed until the age of 25. However, light beer is allowed at age 21 in Maharashtra.

23 years: Kerala raised its drinking age limit from 21 in December 2017 to 23 years.

18 years: In Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Sikkim, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, people are allowed to consume liquor at the age of 18 years.

21 years: In other states, people are allowed to drink at reaching 21.

In Karnataka, arrack has been banned since 1 July 2007. While the Karnataka Excise Department, 1967, stipulates drinking age at 21, the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, states 18 the minimum age to purchase alcohol.