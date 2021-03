The Delhi government on Monday approved a new excise policy, under which the minimum age for consumption of liquor has been reduced to 21 years. The move comes after the Delhi government panel’s suggestion to make 21 the permitted drinking age. Along with this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said there will be no government liquor stores in the city, nor will new liquor shops open in the capital.

Here’s all you need to know legal drinking age in different states: