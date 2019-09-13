Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express to Operate from October: IRCTC Plans Doorstep Luggage Pick-up, Drop Facilities

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be the first train of Indian Railways that will be fully run by its subsidiary Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The train is expected to start its operation from October 4.

The Ministry of Railways plans to allow private players to operate some of the trains, and as part of its 100-day agenda, the IRCTC, a public sector undertaking, has been asked to run two trains.

The second Tejas Express, which will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, is expected to begin its journey from December.

According to reports, the fare of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be dynamic - it will be decided based on peak or lean season, festive season or as per demand. The Tejas Express will also have group ticket booking facility on first-cum-first-serve basis.

A slew of offers are underway to make the travel on the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express more attractive. Here are some of them:

1 - Passengers travelling on Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will get a free travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh each.

2 - The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will provide the facility of on-board infotainment services.

3 - For the passengers of the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, IRCTC plans to offer exclusive doorstep baggage collection and drop services. "IRCTC is planning a scheme whereby it will ferry the luggage of passengers from their homes to their seats and from the seat to their destination on a payment basis. For this, discussions are underway with service providers. This is to ensure that passengers can travel without being concerned about their luggage. All luggage will be insured," the document said.

“Passengers will be able to travel without worrying for their luggage. Luggage will be insured,” it added.

4 - Passengers travelling in Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will also be allowed to use executive lounge of the New Delhi railway station. The facility of using retiring rooms at Lucknow junction can also be availed.

5 - Just like flight, meals will be served by the on-board service staff by trolley in Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express. Tea and coffee vending machines will also be

available. Each coach will have RO water filter and will be provided on demand to passengers. Packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger will also be there for travelers.

IRCTC says, “high quality food and beverages” will be provided to the passengers on board in the train. Food charges will be compulsory and will be collected when tickets are booked.

6 - “IRCTC is planning to imbibe regional delicacies having local and ethnic cuisines to suit the taste buds of passengers. On board hospitality services will be

managed through professional and competent staff from either gender,” IRCTC said.

7 - Unlike the 120 day advance booking allowed across the railway network, the Tejas Express will allow booking 60 days prior to the day of journey. However, the facility of booking tickets on Tatkal quota will not be available for Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

8 - In case of cancellation of train, automatic full refund of full fare will be made.

9 - No concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed on Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express. Children above 5 years will be charged full fare in the train.

10 - Passengers can book the tickets of chair car on first-cum-first-serve basis. For group bookings 78 seats in one AC chair car will be available. One has to book

tickets via online at least three days prior from the date of journey.

The Tejas Express on both Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahemdabad routes will be operated by IRCTC initially for three years. IRCTC will pay the Indian Railways lease and haulage charges for each trip on a monthly basis.

IRCTC will also pay charges for customary of Tejas Express from the date of handing over such rakes.

IRCTC will enjoy the benefit to advertise both inside and outside the coaches of the Tejas Express. It will also get the liberty to modify inside the rake without making structural changes or any changes that affect safety.

The ticket checking staff of Indian Railways will not do on-board checks on Tejas Express trains. However, minimum required electrical and mechanical staff from the Railways will be deployed on the train.

