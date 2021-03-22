Delhi-made Foreign Liquor? City Will Get Own Booze Standard, Drinking Age to be Reduced from 25 to 21

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the legal drinking age in the national capital has been brought down from 25 years to 21 years. The drinking age was fixed in parity with neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

According to a new excise policy approved by the Delhi cabinet, no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and the government will not run any vend.

“The new excise policy was approved by the Cabinet today on basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers. The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital. At present, 60 per cent liquor shops in Delhi are run by the government. Some areas in Delhi are over-served, while some are under-served. This is the reason for growth of liquor mafia,” Sisodia said while announcing Delhi’s new excise policy during a press conference.

“Government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade. A revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in excise department,” he added.

Have a look at a new set of rules by Delhi government:

• Liquor shops in Delhi will be allowed to open only if they are set up in a 500 sq ft space.

• Liquor rates will change as per the market trends.

• No one less than 21 years of age will be allowed to enter bars and restaurants for liquor.

• The quality of the liquor will be of international standards. Delhi will have its own standard.

• The shop owner will have to maintain discipline and decorum in the premises of the shop.