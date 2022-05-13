CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#SriLanka#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Mundka Metro Station, 20 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Mundka Metro Station, 20 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Image: ANI)

Information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Image: ANI)

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway

A major fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, officials said. According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 13, 2022, 18:41 IST