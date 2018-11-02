English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Accuses Mobile Service Centre Staff of Withdrawing Rs 91,000 from His Paytm
In his complaint filed at the Okhla police station, Karim said that when he got back his phone from the service centre, he received an email from Paytm that somebody else had logged into his account, police said.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: Next time you give your cellphone at a service centre be sure to delete mobile wallet applications from it.
Not doing so proved costly for 28-year-old Yusuf Karim, a resident of southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, as more than Rs 91,000 was withdrawn from his Paytm account allegedly by the staff of a service centre where he had given his mobile phone for repairing.
Later, he received another message that his registered email address on Paytm was changed and Rs 19,999 were transferred to an unknown account from a different number which was fraudulently registered in his name, police said.
After that seven transactions were made from the victim's account and Rs 80,498 was withdrawn, they said.
The victim alleged the engineers of the mobile service company who were repairing his phone have done such fraudulent transactions. He also claimed that despite several requests, Paytm did not block his account.
A response from the mobile wallet giant is awaited.
