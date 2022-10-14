CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Delhi Man Arrested for Carrying Around 103 Kg Firecrackers Despite Ban
1-MIN READ

Delhi Man Arrested for Carrying Around 103 Kg Firecrackers Despite Ban

PTI

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 15:07 IST

Delhi, India

The top court had last year clarified there is no blanket ban on use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited. (Photo: Reuters)

The top court had last year clarified there is no blanket ban on use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited. (Photo: Reuters)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee had ordered a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying firecrackers with an intention to sell them despite a ban on its sale and use, police said on Friday.

During patrolling in Sadar Bazar area’s Teliwara Chowk on Thursday night, police noticed a man holding plastic bags. Upon checking the bags, they found firecrackers inside the bags, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. On weighing, the firecrackers were found to be around 103 kg and Mohammad Mashrul was arrested, police said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had ordered a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. Mashrul, a resident of Bihar’s Khagariya, revealed he had rented a godown in Sadar Bazar’s Gandhi Market about a week ago, the DCP said.

He said that he purchased the firecrackers from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and brought them here for sale, Kalsi said. The godown has also been checked but nothing objectionable was found there. Action against the landlord is also being taken, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and an investigation was taken up, they said. The DPCC order said the ban also extends to the online sale of firecrackers.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 14, 2022, 15:07 IST
last updated:October 14, 2022, 15:07 IST