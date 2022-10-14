Delhi Man Arrested for Carrying Around 103 Kg Firecrackers Despite Ban

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying firecrackers with an intention to sell them despite a ban on its sale and use, police said on Friday.

During patrolling in Sadar Bazar area’s Teliwara Chowk on Thursday night, police noticed a man holding plastic bags. Upon checking the bags, they found firecrackers inside the bags, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. On weighing, the firecrackers were found to be around 103 kg and Mohammad Mashrul was arrested, police said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had ordered a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. Mashrul, a resident of Bihar’s Khagariya, revealed he had rented a godown in Sadar Bazar’s Gandhi Market about a week ago, the DCP said.

He said that he purchased the firecrackers from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and brought them here for sale, Kalsi said. The godown has also been checked but nothing objectionable was found there. Action against the landlord is also being taken, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and an investigation was taken up, they said. The DPCC order said the ban also extends to the online sale of firecrackers.

