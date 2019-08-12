Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Arrested for Divorcing Wife Through Instant Triple Talaq

In her complaint, Asma, 22, said she was divorced through triple talaq by Tosif when she asked him for money for their children at his office at Mohalla Nihariyan on GB Road.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 8:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Arrested for Divorcing Wife Through Instant Triple Talaq
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Monday they have arrested a 26-year-old man for divorcing his wife through instant triple talaq, the second such case reported in the national capital in less than a week.

The incident occurred on Friday and was reported to Kamla Market police station on Sunday, they said.

In her complaint, Asma, 22, said she was divorced through triple talaq by Tosif when she asked him for money for their children at his office at Mohalla Nihariyan on GB Road. Tosif refused to give her money and physically assaulted her and pronounced triple talaq. He also threatened to kill her, police said.

Police said Tosif has been arrested under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

On Saturday, a 38-year-old man was arrested in north Delhi's Azad market area after his wife alleged that he divorced her through triple talaq after more than six years of marriage due to "non-fulfilment of the demand of dowry" in June this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram