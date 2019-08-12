Delhi Man Arrested for Divorcing Wife Through Instant Triple Talaq

New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Monday they have arrested a 26-year-old man for divorcing his wife through instant triple talaq, the second such case reported in the national capital in less than a week.

The incident occurred on Friday and was reported to Kamla Market police station on Sunday, they said.

In her complaint, Asma, 22, said she was divorced through triple talaq by Tosif when she asked him for money for their children at his office at Mohalla Nihariyan on GB Road. Tosif refused to give her money and physically assaulted her and pronounced triple talaq. He also threatened to kill her, police said.

Police said Tosif has been arrested under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

On Saturday, a 38-year-old man was arrested in north Delhi's Azad market area after his wife alleged that he divorced her through triple talaq after more than six years of marriage due to "non-fulfilment of the demand of dowry" in June this year.

