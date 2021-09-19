Delhi Man Arrested for Duping Job Aspirants of Rs 2.4 Crore

The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly being part of a racket that duped around 40 people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Railways, officials said on Sunday. Accused Mohammad Raghib Firoz of Greater Noida holds a post-graduate degree in psychology and a diploma in journalism and mass communication, they said.

He coordinated all activities of the racket, including collection of money from victims, filling of various forms regarding appointment and training, besides other miscellaneous affairs in the commission of the economic offence, police said. Two people, Brij Kishore and Sachin Kumar, were arrested in the case earlier, they said.

The police said around 40 job aspirants were cheated to the tune of Rs 2.44 crore by the accused. Most of the victims come from poor families in villages around Agra, Hathras and Patna. According to the police, one of the accused would pose as an IAS officer and lie to the victims about good acquaintance and liaison with the Railway Board, while others organised bogus job training sessions for them.

Fake appointment and training letters were issued, fake medical examinations conducted and three months’ job training was also organised in Dehradun to earn their trust, said R K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing).

Investigations revealed that the victims had no idea about the whereabouts of the accused, except for their phone numbers. They used to meet them at Paharganj hotels and near the Railway Bhawan in Delhi, the senior police officer said.

“Through manual and technical surveillance, our team traced the third accused from Greater Noida. He has been arrested and taken on police custody remand," he said.

