Delhi Man Arrested for Duping People on Pretext of Lucky Draws
The accused was identified as Deepak Negi, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was arrested on Monday from Kalkaji, police said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Kalkaji here for allegedly duping over 1,000 people across the country on the pretext of giving them lucky draw prizes, police said on Saturday.
The accused was identified as Deepak Negi, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was arrested on Monday from Kalkaji, they said.
Negi duped over 1,000 people from across India and received more than Rs 1.5 crore in the last one year.
According to police, one woman teacher from Odisha filed a complaint in May against an e-commerce company "Key4kart.com".
The complainant stated that in April 2018, she received a call from the company which lured her to shop on the website to win a bike in lucky draw, they said.
She was asked to submit some part of the prize value along with her photo and Aadhaar ID. She transferred Rs 62,649 on four occasions but did not get any prize, police said.
In another incident, a person from Gujarat was duped of Rs 5.84 lakh using same modus operandi.
"During investigation, police got the details of the organisation through bank statement and identified Negi as the owner of the company. He was arrested on Monday from Kalkaji where he was running his office in the name of another company," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.
During interrogation, Negi disclosed that he, along with his associates Parmeshwar, Manmohan, Bharat Lalwani and Ansh Lalwani, started the company and used to dupe people on the pretext of contest and lucky draws, the DCP said.
They were operating from several years and had cheated over 1,000 people from across India. They kept on changing the locations and registering new companies at various addresses by taking properties on rent, Verma said.
They used to hire and train undergraduate men and women for making calls to lure the targets for shopping on their website, he said.
Two laptops and cheque books were recovered from his possession, they said, adding that police are trying to nab his accomplices.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- Dear Duffer Brothers, Please Make Teen Romances Instead of Stranger Things 3
- Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (iX25) Spied Without Disguise Ahead of Launch
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s