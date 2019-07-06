Delhi Man Arrested for Duping People on Pretext of Lucky Draws

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Kalkaji here for allegedly duping over 1,000 people across the country on the pretext of giving them lucky draw prizes, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Deepak Negi, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was arrested on Monday from Kalkaji, they said.

Negi duped over 1,000 people from across India and received more than Rs 1.5 crore in the last one year.

According to police, one woman teacher from Odisha filed a complaint in May against an e-commerce company "Key4kart.com".

The complainant stated that in April 2018, she received a call from the company which lured her to shop on the website to win a bike in lucky draw, they said.

She was asked to submit some part of the prize value along with her photo and Aadhaar ID. She transferred Rs 62,649 on four occasions but did not get any prize, police said.

In another incident, a person from Gujarat was duped of Rs 5.84 lakh using same modus operandi.

"During investigation, police got the details of the organisation through bank statement and identified Negi as the owner of the company. He was arrested on Monday from Kalkaji where he was running his office in the name of another company," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

During interrogation, Negi disclosed that he, along with his associates Parmeshwar, Manmohan, Bharat Lalwani and Ansh Lalwani, started the company and used to dupe people on the pretext of contest and lucky draws, the DCP said.

They were operating from several years and had cheated over 1,000 people from across India. They kept on changing the locations and registering new companies at various addresses by taking properties on rent, Verma said.

They used to hire and train undergraduate men and women for making calls to lure the targets for shopping on their website, he said.

Two laptops and cheque books were recovered from his possession, they said, adding that police are trying to nab his accomplices.