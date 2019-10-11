Delhi Man Arrested for Hiring 3 People, Including Juvenile to Kill his Mother on Suspicion of Affair
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hiring three people, including a juvenile, and hatching a conspiracy to kill his mother in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Thursday.
The man, identified as Ansh Dhingra, gave Rajender and Rahul a contract to kill his mother and commit robbery at his house, they said. He did not share a good relation with his mother and also suspected her of having an affair with someone, police said.
On October 6, three people entered the house of the woman and allegedly tried to rob and kill her, following which she resisted. The accused tried to flee but the woman caught hold of the juvenile, they said.
The juvenile told police during questioning that he along with Rajender and Rahul were hired by the woman's son, a police official said. A case has been registered and three people, including Dhingra, have been arrested while the juvenile has been apprehended, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
