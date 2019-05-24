Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Man Arrested for Killing Stray Dog in a Fit of Rage After it Attacked His Wife

A video recording in which the man was seen thrashing and killing the dog, which attacked his wife while she was out on a stroll with their pet canine, was also obtained.

PTI

May 24, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
Representative Image. (IANS)
New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a man killed a stray dog after it attacked his wife when she was strolling with their pet canine in the Mukundpur area of Delhi, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Fauzi Colony-resident Rajkumar, has been arrested, they said, adding the incident took place on Thursday evening.

"A complaint was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station wherein it was alleged that a person had killed a dog. Subsequently, a video recording of the alleged thrashing and death of the dog was obtained," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North Delhi)," said.

During interrogation, Rajkumar stated that his wife was strolling with their pet dog in the area when the stray canine attacked it.

When she tried to protect their pet, the stray dog allegedly bit her. In a fit of rage, he beat the dog to death, the police officer said.
