Delhi Man Arrested for Killing Stray Dog in a Fit of Rage After it Attacked His Wife

In a horrific incident, a man killed a stray dog after it attacked his wife when she was strolling with their pet canine in the Mukundpur area of Delhi, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Fauzi Colony-resident Rajkumar, has been arrested, they said, adding the incident took place on Thursday evening."A complaint was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station wherein it was alleged that a person had killed a dog. Subsequently, a video recording of the alleged thrashing and death of the dog was obtained," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North Delhi)," said.During interrogation, Rajkumar stated that his wife was strolling with their pet dog in the area when the stray canine attacked it.When she tried to protect their pet, the stray dog allegedly bit her. In a fit of rage, he beat the dog to death, the police officer said.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)