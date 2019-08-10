Delhi Man Arrested for Pronouncing Triple Talaq Over WhatsApp

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man for giving talaq to his wife over WhatsApp after she filed a complaint at Bara Hindu Rao police station. According to the police, 29-year-old Raima Yahya got married to Atir Shamin in November 2011. They were staying at Naya Mohalla in Azad Market area of North Delhi.

In her complaint, she stated that her husband pronounced talaq three times to her on WhatsApp on June 23. "Her husband also sent a Fatwa to her over WhatsApp mentioning that triple talaq was pronounced on her," said DCP North Nupur Prasad.

Acting upon the complaint, the Delhi Police registered a case under section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019. The section states, "any Muslim husband who pronounces talaq upon his wife, by words either spoken or written in electronic form or in any other manner, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine."

The police have arrested the husband for pronouncing talaq through electronic form.

