Delhi Man Arrested for Storing 625 kg of Firecrackers Without Licence
Earlier, 490 kg and 75 kg of illegal firecrackers have also been recovered in two separate operations.
Representative image. (AP)
New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly storing 625 kilograms of firecrackers without license in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Friday.
The accused, identified as Vashinder Singh, was arrested, they said.
Police claimed this is the third case registered in the Tilak Nagar police station within the last 3 days in connection with illegal firecrackers.
In another incident, two men were arrested for allegedly carrying 1,460 quarters of illicit liquor in two separate raids in west Delhi, police said.
Praveen and Sandeep, both residents of Gannour in Sonipat, were arrested for transporting illicit liquor, they said.
The car being used in carrying illicit liquor has also been seized, a senior police officer said.
During interrogation, Praveen and Sandeep disclosed that they had brought illicit liquor from Sonipat for sale in various parts of Delhi, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) said.
