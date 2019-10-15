Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Man Arrested from Bengal for Killing 5-month-old Son During Scuffle with Wife

On October 8, Max Hospital, Patparganj informed the police that a woman had come to the facility to admit her five-month-old boy, but the infant was declared 'brought dead'.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
Delhi Man Arrested from Bengal for Killing 5-month-old Son During Scuffle with Wife
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was arrested from West Bengal, days after his infant son died in east Delhi allegedly during a scuffle between him and his wife, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Satyajeet Sharma, a resident of Kondli, they added.

On October 8, Max Hospital, Patparganj informed the police that a woman had come to the facility to admit her five-month-old boy, but the infant was declared "brought dead".

During investigation, it came to light that on October 5, a scuffle broke out between the accused and his wife, Dipti, following which the former started beating the latter with a stick, a senior police officer said, adding that the stick, which had a nail on it, accidentally hit the child's head.

The child was administered first-aid by the parents. But on October 8, he started vomiting, after which Dipti took him to the private hospital, where he was declared "brought dead" by the doctors.

A case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Gazipur police station and the accused was absconding.

The police got a tip-off on Sunday that the accused was hiding in the house of one of his relatives in West Bengal's Howrah district, following which he was arrested on Monday.

