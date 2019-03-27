English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Asks 26-Year-Old to Return Loan of Rs 30,000, Beaten to Death
Nitin Yadav was arrested for killing Bhoj Narayanan in south-west Delhi with the help of a juvenile, who has been apprehended, police said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly killing a person, who had asked him to pay back a loan of Rs 30,000, police said Tuesday. The case was solved within 24 hours of the incident, they said.
They said Yadav, a resident of Kapashera, made a call to the police control room (PCR) on March 21 to cover up his act. He had informed the PCR that he was taking a person, who was lying injured on a road, to a hospital, police said.
On his statement, an inquiry was made but no eye witnesses came forward, they said.
"The caller was contacted again and he said he was known to the injured person, and he had admitted him to a hospital in Dwarka where doctors had declared the injured person as brought dead," police said in a statement.
There were certain discrepancies in Yadav's statement and it also did not match information gathered from surveillance, police said.
Yadav has confessed his involvement in the case and stated that he had killed the deceased with the help of a person, a juvenile, they said. He said he used an iron rod to beat the victim to death, police said
Yadav had borrowed Rs 30,000 from the deceased. When Narayanan asked for his money, the accused planned to eliminate him, police said. On Yadav's information, the juvenile was apprehended, they said.
