LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Asks 26-Year-Old to Return Loan of Rs 30,000, Beaten to Death

Nitin Yadav was arrested for killing Bhoj Narayanan in south-west Delhi with the help of a juvenile, who has been apprehended, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Asks 26-Year-Old to Return Loan of Rs 30,000, Beaten to Death
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly killing a person, who had asked him to pay back a loan of Rs 30,000, police said Tuesday. The case was solved within 24 hours of the incident, they said.

Nitin Yadav was arrested for killing Bhoj Narayanan in south-west Delhi with the help of a juvenile, who has been apprehended, police said.

They said Yadav, a resident of Kapashera, made a call to the police control room (PCR) on March 21 to cover up his act. He had informed the PCR that he was taking a person, who was lying injured on a road, to a hospital, police said.

On his statement, an inquiry was made but no eye witnesses came forward, they said.

"The caller was contacted again and he said he was known to the injured person, and he had admitted him to a hospital in Dwarka where doctors had declared the injured person as brought dead," police said in a statement.

There were certain discrepancies in Yadav's statement and it also did not match information gathered from surveillance, police said.

Yadav has confessed his involvement in the case and stated that he had killed the deceased with the help of a person, a juvenile, they said. He said he used an iron rod to beat the victim to death, police said

Yadav had borrowed Rs 30,000 from the deceased. When Narayanan asked for his money, the accused planned to eliminate him, police said. On Yadav's information, the juvenile was apprehended, they said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Reel Movie Awards

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram