1-min read

Delhi Man Barges Into Girlfriend's House, Kills Himself With Pistol Over Trouble in Relationship

Deepak Gujjar, 26, was rushed to New Delhi's AIIMS where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2018, 10:57 PM IST
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at his girlfriend's house in southwest Delhi's Kapashera, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Deepak Gujjar barged into his girlfriend's house and shot himself with the pistol, they said.

He was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where doctors declared him as brought dead, police said. It is suspected that Gujjar was upset over some relationship issue with his girlfriend, a police officer said.

However, the exact cause that compelled him to take such an extreme step will be ascertained only after analysing the call record details, he added.

No suicide note was found at the scene of the incident, police said.
