Delhi Man Beats 27-year-old to Death for Brushing Past Him
The 27-year-old man died due to sever internal bleedings after being repeatedly kicked and punched, including in the stomach.
Representative image
New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in northwest Delhi's Nangloi after he brushed past the accused, police said.
The deceased was identified as Deepak, they said.
The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm at Regar Chaupal after Deepak brushed past the accused Bolt which led to a heated argument between the duo following which Deepak abused Bolt.
The accused then took the victim to a nearby park where he beat him brutally including on his stomach, a police officer said.
Deepak was rushed to the hospital where he died due to severe internal bleeding during the course of treatment, the officer said.
The accused was arrested and booked.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
