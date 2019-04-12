English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft; One Arrested
One person has been arrested while another one was detained. An investigation is underway.
Image only for representational purpose.
New Delhi: A man suspected of being a thief was beaten to death in Delhi, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred late Thursday when the victim was seen entering a house.
"Some residents suspecting him to be a thief, caught hold of the man and beat him until he was unconscious," a senior police officer said.
According to the official, the man, who is yet to be identified, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
One person has been arrested while another one was detained. An investigation is underway.
The incident occurred late Thursday when the victim was seen entering a house.
"Some residents suspecting him to be a thief, caught hold of the man and beat him until he was unconscious," a senior police officer said.
According to the official, the man, who is yet to be identified, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
One person has been arrested while another one was detained. An investigation is underway.
