Delhi Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft; One Arrested

A man suspected of being a thief was beaten to death in Delhi, police said on Friday.The incident occurred late Thursday when the victim was seen entering a house."Some residents suspecting him to be a thief, caught hold of the man and beat him until he was unconscious," a senior police officer said.According to the official, the man, who is yet to be identified, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.One person has been arrested while another one was detained. An investigation is underway.