Delhi Man Beats His Pal Over Debt of Rs 1,000, Friend Returns 3 Years Later to Kill Him; Body Found Stuffed in Bag
After killing his friend, the accused mutilated his body with the help of a pointed stone in the forest and stuffed the body parts into a gunny bag.
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend to "take revenge" for being beaten up by him three years ago over monetary dispute in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said Friday.
The deceased was identified as Sanoj, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said. Investigations revealed that Akash (22) was beaten up by Sanoj three years ago when he asked him to return Rs 1,000 that he had borrowed, police said.
Both of them did not approach police then and the matter was settled after Akash received monetary help for his treatment. Both of them were addicted to drugs and have previous criminal involvements, a senior police officer said.
On Thursday, Sangam Vihar police station was informed that Akash, also a resident of Sangam Vihar had killed a man in the forest following which he was detained, police said.
During interrogation, Akash confessed about the offence and also took police team to the scene of crime where he killed Sanoj, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said.
After killing Sanoj, he mutilated his body with the help of a pointed stone in the forest and stuffed the body parts into a gunny bag after which he buried it in the forest, he said. The body was recovered and a case was registered following which Akash was arrested, he added.
The accused told police that three years ago, Sanoj had beaten him following which he received multiple injuries on face and scalp. He also told police that he could not eat meat after he suffered injury on his teeth. Since the incident, he wanted to take revenge, the officer said.
On Wednesday, when Sanoj and Akash met while returning from court post their separate cases, he took Sanoj to a forest on the pretext that they will consume smack. He then killed him, police said.
