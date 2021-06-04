Delhi Man Calls PCR, Threatens to Kill PM Modi; Arrested

A 22-year-old man from Khajuri Khas area was arrested on Friday a day after he called the Delhi police control room threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior officers said that the man was interrogated by a joint team comprising of the intelligence bureau and local police and nothing suspicious was found.

The man identified as Salman Khan called the control room on Thursday midnight and threatened to kill PM Modi, after he was scolded by his father over his family finances. The man who is unemployed has records of criminal involvement when he was a juvenile, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed that the man has been arrested.

“Soon as we received the complaint, based on technical surveillance we zeroed in on the man and he was arrested following a raid. Due to the sensitivity of the case, he was jointly interrogated by the teams of intelligence bureau and local police but nothing suspicious was found," said a senior police officer.

