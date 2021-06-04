india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Delhi Man Calls PCR, Threatens to Kill PM Modi; Arrested
1-MIN READ

Delhi Man Calls PCR, Threatens to Kill PM Modi; Arrested

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

The accused called the PCR on 112 around Thursday midnight and threatened to kill PM Modi, the police said.

A 22-year-old man from Khajuri Khas area was arrested on Friday a day after he called the Delhi police control room threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior officers said that the man was interrogated by a joint team comprising of the intelligence bureau and local police and nothing suspicious was found.

The man identified as Salman Khan called the control room on Thursday midnight and threatened to kill PM Modi, after he was scolded by his father over his family finances. The man who is unemployed has records of criminal involvement when he was a juvenile, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed that the man has been arrested.

“Soon as we received the complaint, based on technical surveillance we zeroed in on the man and he was arrested following a raid. Due to the sensitivity of the case, he was jointly interrogated by the teams of intelligence bureau and local police but nothing suspicious was found," said a senior police officer.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 15:20 IST