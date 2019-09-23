Delhi Man Climbs to Hotel Terrace to End Life, Rescued After 17 Hours of Negotiations

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man climbed to the terrace of a west Delhi hotel with the idea of ending his life but was finally persuaded not to do so after 17 hours of negotiations that carried on through the night, police said on Monday.

Sandeep alias Arman Malik first climbed the sixth floor of the hotel in Hari Nagar. He later climbed up to the terrace of the building and threatened to commit suicide after he had an altercation with his wife, police said.

The fire department said they received a call about the incident at around 4 pm on Sunday after which three vehicles carrying ladders were rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade, the police and a CAT ambulance were at the spot the entire night trying to convince the man so that he could be brought down safely.

The man was finally rescued at around 8.45 am on Monday, the fire official said.

He had checked into the hotel at 1.30 pm on Sunday with his wife Kritika Basera. She is his second wife and their marriage had taken place a year ago in the same hotel, the police said. The couple had come to Delhi from Ahmedabad.

Police said Sandeep is allegedly an accused in a case lodged at Nihal Vihar police station. He was rescued and taken to Nihal Vihar police station for further questioning, the police said. ​

