Delhi: Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Room

A 42-year-old man died after a fire broke out in his room in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire department said they received information about the blaze at 4.12 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused by 5 am, officials said.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The man was charred to death. He was identified as Rajendra Dagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

The man used to drink and smoke, police said, adding that after seeing smoke coming out of his room, family members informed the authorities.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital for inquest proceedings, they said.

The deceased used to work in the construction material supply sector and is survived by two sons. He was apparently being treated for insomnia at PGI Rohtak, police added.

Last week, three people died and 17 suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a factory in Narela Industrial Area.

Read all the Latest India News here