Delhi Man Dies After Glass-coated Kite Thread Slits His Throat
After celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Manav Sharma, 28, and his two younger sisters were en route to Hari Nagar on his scooter to meet their aunt.
Representative image. Picture courtesy: Reuters
New Delhi: A civil engineer died after his throat was slit by glass-coated 'manjha' in Paschim Vihar area here while he was going to a relative's place, police said on Friday.
After celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Manav Sharma, 28, and his two younger sisters were en route to Hari Nagar on his scooter to meet their aunt, a senior officer said.
When he was travelling on the Paschim Vihar flyover, a Chinese manjha from a kite got entangled around Sharma's neck and slit his throat badly. The cut was so deep that his windpipe was slashed and he fell before he could halt the scooter, the officer said.
Sharma was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. His two sisters escaped unhurt. The deceased is a resident of Budh Vihar and worked as a civil engineer with a private builder, the officer said.
A case has been registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.
The Delhi police has received 15 calls relating to Chinese 'manjha' on Thursday and eight people were injured. Seventeen cases have been registered under Section 188 of the IPC for using glass-coated kite string (manjha).
According to a Supreme Court directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated 'manjha' and other dangerous kite strings.
