Delhi Man Riding Motorbike Dies After 'Some Chemical' Falls on Him Midway
The Delhi Metro authorities said the incident occurred at around 6 pm near the yet-to-be-opened station on its Pink Line following which some of its workers helped them rush to the hospital.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man was killed while another person injured Wednesday when "some chemical" fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle near east Delhi's Johri Enclave Metro station, officials said.
The Delhi Metro authorities said the incident occurred at around 6 pm near the yet-to-be-opened station on its Pink Line following which some of its workers helped them rush to the hospital.
The deceased was identified as Amit Chauhan while the injured, Rahul (17), who was riding pillion, has been hospitalised, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.
According to Rahul's statement, they were passing by the Johri Enclave Metro station when suddenly some chemical fell on them due to which they sustained burn injuries.
They were immediately rushed to GTB Hospital in east Delhi, where Amit succumbed to injuries and Rahul was undergoing treatment, the police said.
The DMRC in statement released late Wednesday night clarified that "nothing fell from the premises of the metro station".
"Outside the Johri Enclave Metro station, some chemical fell from a vehicle on the motorcycle, injuring the people riding the motorcycle.
"The incident had nothing to do with the Delhi Metro at all. No work which requires the use of such chemical is in progress there. The construction work in this area has already been completed and trial runs are in progress," the DMRC said.
The senior superintendent of police said the possibility of someone pouring chemical on them cannot be ruled out.
The police is probing the case on some other angles also, he said.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018
'We Can Be Shot Anytime': Kashmir's Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
