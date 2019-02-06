LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Registers One Swine Flu Death as Cases Mount to Over 1,000 in January: Report

As many as 104 fresh cases of adults, 20 of children and one death was recorded on Tuesday. Till Monday, Delhi government had not recorded any death due to swine flu.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2019, 7:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Registers One Swine Flu Death as Cases Mount to Over 1,000 in January: Report
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: One death due to swine flu and 124 fresh cases of Influenza A (H1N1) was on Tuesday recorded in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in the city this year to 1019, according to a report.

The city had recorded 895 positive cases of swine flu till Monday, which included 712 adults and 183 children, the latest report by the city's Directorate General of Health Services said.

As many as 104 fresh cases of adults, 20 of children and one death was recorded on Tuesday, it said. Till Monday, Delhi government had not recorded any death due to swine flu.

However, two Centre-run hospitals here have reported 13 deaths due to swine flu this year. According to senior officials at Safdarjung Hospital, three deaths due to swine flu have been recorded this season, while RML Hospital has reported 10 fatalities.

Nine of the 10 people who died at RML Hospital were from Delhi, and the other one was from outside the city, officials said.

After holding a state-level review meeting on Influenza A (H1N1), the Delhi government recently said that all government hospitals in the city are equipped with necessary logistics required for the management of the disease and drug Oseltamivir along with personal protective equipment (PPE kits) and N95 masks are also available.

Recent guidelines from the Union Health Ministry on case diagnosis, management, vaccination, isolation criteria, risk categorisation and preventive measures have been circulated among all hospitals and health facilities.

"All hospitals have been asked to keep ventilators ready, and also told to disseminate information on the prevention of the disease," the Delhi health department official said.

Health advisories, in English and Hindi, on seasonal Influenza A H1N1 (swine flu) have been prepared and issued for general public in leading newspapers.

Patients with co-morbid condition like low immunity, on immune-suppressant, blood cancer, renal transplant, diabetes, heart disease are at high risk of getting infected with swine flu. For any query on swine flu, people can seek assistance on the 24X7 helpline number at DGHS (HQ): 011-22300012, 22307145.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram