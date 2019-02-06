English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Delhi Registers One Swine Flu Death as Cases Mount to Over 1,000 in January: Report
As many as 104 fresh cases of adults, 20 of children and one death was recorded on Tuesday. Till Monday, Delhi government had not recorded any death due to swine flu.
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: One death due to swine flu and 124 fresh cases of Influenza A (H1N1) was on Tuesday recorded in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in the city this year to 1019, according to a report.
The city had recorded 895 positive cases of swine flu till Monday, which included 712 adults and 183 children, the latest report by the city's Directorate General of Health Services said.
As many as 104 fresh cases of adults, 20 of children and one death was recorded on Tuesday, it said. Till Monday, Delhi government had not recorded any death due to swine flu.
However, two Centre-run hospitals here have reported 13 deaths due to swine flu this year. According to senior officials at Safdarjung Hospital, three deaths due to swine flu have been recorded this season, while RML Hospital has reported 10 fatalities.
Nine of the 10 people who died at RML Hospital were from Delhi, and the other one was from outside the city, officials said.
After holding a state-level review meeting on Influenza A (H1N1), the Delhi government recently said that all government hospitals in the city are equipped with necessary logistics required for the management of the disease and drug Oseltamivir along with personal protective equipment (PPE kits) and N95 masks are also available.
Recent guidelines from the Union Health Ministry on case diagnosis, management, vaccination, isolation criteria, risk categorisation and preventive measures have been circulated among all hospitals and health facilities.
"All hospitals have been asked to keep ventilators ready, and also told to disseminate information on the prevention of the disease," the Delhi health department official said.
Health advisories, in English and Hindi, on seasonal Influenza A H1N1 (swine flu) have been prepared and issued for general public in leading newspapers.
Patients with co-morbid condition like low immunity, on immune-suppressant, blood cancer, renal transplant, diabetes, heart disease are at high risk of getting infected with swine flu. For any query on swine flu, people can seek assistance on the 24X7 helpline number at DGHS (HQ): 011-22300012, 22307145.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The city had recorded 895 positive cases of swine flu till Monday, which included 712 adults and 183 children, the latest report by the city's Directorate General of Health Services said.
As many as 104 fresh cases of adults, 20 of children and one death was recorded on Tuesday, it said. Till Monday, Delhi government had not recorded any death due to swine flu.
However, two Centre-run hospitals here have reported 13 deaths due to swine flu this year. According to senior officials at Safdarjung Hospital, three deaths due to swine flu have been recorded this season, while RML Hospital has reported 10 fatalities.
Nine of the 10 people who died at RML Hospital were from Delhi, and the other one was from outside the city, officials said.
After holding a state-level review meeting on Influenza A (H1N1), the Delhi government recently said that all government hospitals in the city are equipped with necessary logistics required for the management of the disease and drug Oseltamivir along with personal protective equipment (PPE kits) and N95 masks are also available.
Recent guidelines from the Union Health Ministry on case diagnosis, management, vaccination, isolation criteria, risk categorisation and preventive measures have been circulated among all hospitals and health facilities.
"All hospitals have been asked to keep ventilators ready, and also told to disseminate information on the prevention of the disease," the Delhi health department official said.
Health advisories, in English and Hindi, on seasonal Influenza A H1N1 (swine flu) have been prepared and issued for general public in leading newspapers.
Patients with co-morbid condition like low immunity, on immune-suppressant, blood cancer, renal transplant, diabetes, heart disease are at high risk of getting infected with swine flu. For any query on swine flu, people can seek assistance on the 24X7 helpline number at DGHS (HQ): 011-22300012, 22307145.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Charan Opens Up on 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' Debacle, Says, 'We Couldn't Meet Your Expectations'
- Abhishek Bachchan Turns 43, Uri Gets Closer to Rs 200 Cr Mark, Kangana Miffed With Contemporaries
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- Suzuki Motor Corp Suffers Record 2-Year Low Profit As Indian Car Sales Slump
- Katrina Kaif Gets Temperature Soaring with This Latest Instagram Picture
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results