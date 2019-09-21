Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Man Dies Weeks after Being Beaten Up on Suspicion of Child-Lifting

Govind, a resident of Ashok Vihar, was allegedly beaten up by three men on September 3, and he died at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
New Delhi: A 27-year-old man died on Saturday, nearly three weeks after he was allegedly thrashed on suspicion of being a child lifter when he entered a stranger's house to save himself from the chasing snatchers, police said.

Govind, a resident of Ashok Vihar, was allegedly beaten up by three men on September 3, and he died at a hospital here on Saturday, they said.

The police had earlier said they arrested Yashwant Kumar (35), Rakesh Yadav (22) and Phool Chand (69), all resident of Jailerwala Bagh, on September 4 in connection with the incident. The three are currently in judicial custody, they said.

A case was registered against them under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

Police said that after the incident, Govind was admitted in a hospital from where he was discharged after treatment. But was recently taken to the Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

On Saturday, the police said they were informed by the hospital that Govind succumbed to his injuries. According to doctors, Govind sustained internal injuries due to which he died, they said, adding the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Earlier, the police had said Govind told them during investigation that two persons allegedly tried to snatch his belongings when when he was passing by a railway line on September 3.

He resisted and ran to flee. He knocked the doors of nearby houses for help and entered Kumar's to save himself from the snatchers, they said. Kumar thought that Govind was a child lifter and thrashed him, they said, adding, he was joined by Yadav and Phool Chand.

