Delhi Man Dies Weeks after Being Beaten Up on Suspicion of Child-Lifting
Govind, a resident of Ashok Vihar, was allegedly beaten up by three men on September 3, and he died at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 27-year-old man died on Saturday, nearly three weeks after he was allegedly thrashed on suspicion of being a child lifter when he entered a stranger's house to save himself from the chasing snatchers, police said.
Govind, a resident of Ashok Vihar, was allegedly beaten up by three men on September 3, and he died at a hospital here on Saturday, they said.
The police had earlier said they arrested Yashwant Kumar (35), Rakesh Yadav (22) and Phool Chand (69), all resident of Jailerwala Bagh, on September 4 in connection with the incident. The three are currently in judicial custody, they said.
A case was registered against them under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.
Police said that after the incident, Govind was admitted in a hospital from where he was discharged after treatment. But was recently taken to the Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of uneasiness, they said.
On Saturday, the police said they were informed by the hospital that Govind succumbed to his injuries. According to doctors, Govind sustained internal injuries due to which he died, they said, adding the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.
Earlier, the police had said Govind told them during investigation that two persons allegedly tried to snatch his belongings when when he was passing by a railway line on September 3.
He resisted and ran to flee. He knocked the doors of nearby houses for help and entered Kumar's to save himself from the snatchers, they said. Kumar thought that Govind was a child lifter and thrashed him, they said, adding, he was joined by Yadav and Phool Chand.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netizens Troll Sonakshi Sinha After She Fails to Answer Simple Ramayan Question on KBC 11
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 10 Based on Android 10 Update
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year