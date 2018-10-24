GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Man Arrested for Posing as Cop, Thrashing Shop Owner 'For No Reason'

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
(Image for representation only)
New Delhi: A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer and thrashing a shop owner, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Deepak Choudhary alias Deepak Maan, a resident of Chattarpur Enclave. During investigation, it was found that he was a property dealer not a police official, they added.

The incident came to light when Sagar Khera, a resident of Madangiri, filed a complaint that one person claiming to be a sub-inspector at Malviya Nagar police station came to his shop at around 8.45 pm on Sunday and started beating and abusing him without any reason, a senior police officer said.

Sagar's brother Apar Khera gave the alleged accused's contact number to police and also provided the video footage of the incident, police said.

Initially, Deepak did not respond to calls. On Tuesday, he was contacted and brought to the police station where the complainants were also present, he added.

Sagar, Apar and their father identified Deepak. He admitted that he knows Apar since 2013 and was in contact with him in connection with online purchase of mobile phones.

Earlier, he had visited Sagar's shop in August and purchased some T-shirts from his shop and got some discount saying that he was an SI posted in Malviya Nagar.

An FIR was registered against him following which he was arrested.
