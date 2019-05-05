Delhi Man Drags Elder Brother Out of House, Shoots Him Dead as Wife and Child Watch in Horror

A 34-year-old man, angry with his elder brother for having extramarital affairs and wasting the family assets on his relationships, shot him dead him in front of his wife and child in Dwarka’s Jafarpur Kalan on Thursday, the police said on Saturday.The accused, Manoj Yadav, opened fire at his brother, Shiv Kumar Yadav, in front of their family after confronting him over an alleged extra-marital affair and for selling his property to fund his luxurious lifestyle.Police said Manoj shouted at Shiv, pulled out a pistol and grabbed his brother by his collar. He then dragged him out to the courtyard and shot at him thrice as the rest of the family tried to pacify him.“During a heated exchange, Manoj shouted at his brother, blaming him for his family’s problems. When his brother retorted, Manoj drew a country-made pistol and fired three times. His family tried to subdue him, but he fled,” said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).The victim was taken to Rao Tula Ram hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.Manoj was arrested on Friday night. He allegedly told cops that Shiv was in illicit relationships with “multiple women” and the family feared they will lose their property.The accused is a property dealer and has been arrested in the past for rioting and under Arms Act.