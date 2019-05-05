Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Drags Elder Brother Out of House, Shoots Him Dead as Wife and Child Watch in Horror

The accused, Manoj Yadav, opened fire at his brother in front of their family after confronting him over an alleged extra-marital affair.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Drags Elder Brother Out of House, Shoots Him Dead as Wife and Child Watch in Horror
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man, angry with his elder brother for having extramarital affairs and wasting the family assets on his relationships, shot him dead him in front of his wife and child in Dwarka’s Jafarpur Kalan on Thursday, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Manoj Yadav, opened fire at his brother, Shiv Kumar Yadav, in front of their family after confronting him over an alleged extra-marital affair and for selling his property to fund his luxurious lifestyle.

Police said Manoj shouted at Shiv, pulled out a pistol and grabbed his brother by his collar. He then dragged him out to the courtyard and shot at him thrice as the rest of the family tried to pacify him.

“During a heated exchange, Manoj shouted at his brother, blaming him for his family’s problems. When his brother retorted, Manoj drew a country-made pistol and fired three times. His family tried to subdue him, but he fled,” said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

The victim was taken to Rao Tula Ram hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Manoj was arrested on Friday night. He allegedly told cops that Shiv was in illicit relationships with “multiple women” and the family feared they will lose their property.

The accused is a property dealer and has been arrested in the past for rioting and under Arms Act.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram