English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Drags Elder Brother Out of House, Shoots Him Dead as Wife and Child Watch in Horror
The accused, Manoj Yadav, opened fire at his brother in front of their family after confronting him over an alleged extra-marital affair.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man, angry with his elder brother for having extramarital affairs and wasting the family assets on his relationships, shot him dead him in front of his wife and child in Dwarka’s Jafarpur Kalan on Thursday, the police said on Saturday.
The accused, Manoj Yadav, opened fire at his brother, Shiv Kumar Yadav, in front of their family after confronting him over an alleged extra-marital affair and for selling his property to fund his luxurious lifestyle.
Police said Manoj shouted at Shiv, pulled out a pistol and grabbed his brother by his collar. He then dragged him out to the courtyard and shot at him thrice as the rest of the family tried to pacify him.
“During a heated exchange, Manoj shouted at his brother, blaming him for his family’s problems. When his brother retorted, Manoj drew a country-made pistol and fired three times. His family tried to subdue him, but he fled,” said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).
The victim was taken to Rao Tula Ram hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.
Manoj was arrested on Friday night. He allegedly told cops that Shiv was in illicit relationships with “multiple women” and the family feared they will lose their property.
The accused is a property dealer and has been arrested in the past for rioting and under Arms Act.
The accused, Manoj Yadav, opened fire at his brother, Shiv Kumar Yadav, in front of their family after confronting him over an alleged extra-marital affair and for selling his property to fund his luxurious lifestyle.
Police said Manoj shouted at Shiv, pulled out a pistol and grabbed his brother by his collar. He then dragged him out to the courtyard and shot at him thrice as the rest of the family tried to pacify him.
“During a heated exchange, Manoj shouted at his brother, blaming him for his family’s problems. When his brother retorted, Manoj drew a country-made pistol and fired three times. His family tried to subdue him, but he fled,” said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).
The victim was taken to Rao Tula Ram hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.
Manoj was arrested on Friday night. He allegedly told cops that Shiv was in illicit relationships with “multiple women” and the family feared they will lose their property.
The accused is a property dealer and has been arrested in the past for rioting and under Arms Act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple AirPods (2019) Review: Subtlety Rules, And Rivals Can Continue to Look on in Envy
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Set to Surpass Avatar as Highest-Grossing Film Ever
- She Didn't Give Us Much Time: Salman Takes Sly Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
- Klopp Unsure About Salah after Head Injury, Firmino to Miss Barcelona Clash
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results