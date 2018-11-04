GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Man Enters IGI Airport with Fake Ticket to See His Father Off, Caught at the Exit

The man was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area. He told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his father, who was travelling to Bagdogra.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2018, 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: An man has been apprehended at the airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Sunday.

N Alam was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel when he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday, he said.

The man was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area. He told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his father, who was travelling to Bagdogra, the official said.

He said the man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and was charged with trespass.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
