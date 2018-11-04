English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Enters IGI Airport with Fake Ticket to See His Father Off, Caught at the Exit
The man was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area. He told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his father, who was travelling to Bagdogra.
Image for representation. (Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: An man has been apprehended at the airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Sunday.
N Alam was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel when he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday, he said.
The man was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area. He told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his father, who was travelling to Bagdogra, the official said.
He said the man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and was charged with trespass.
N Alam was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel when he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday, he said.
The man was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area. He told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his father, who was travelling to Bagdogra, the official said.
He said the man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and was charged with trespass.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- 'Maybe I Don't Fit Constantine's Current Style of Play,' Says Soosairaj After India Snub
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...