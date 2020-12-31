Delhi Man, Friend Held for Staging Robbery to Fund Trip to Shimla to Celebrate New Year

A 22-year-old milk supplier was arrested along with a friend for allegedly staging a robbery to fund his trip to Shimla to celebrate New Year's Eve, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Faiz Ahmed Siddiqui and Mohammad Sadik (21), both residents of Jamia Nagar, they said.

On Wednesday, information was received that a person was robbed of over Rs 1 lakh at knifepoint by four people near Mother Dairy, Janta Flats and the accused later fled towards Jasola, the police said. Police rushed to the spot where Siddiqui, who had made the call, was found along with his brother Gulzar, a senior police officer said.

Siddiqui said he and his brother were supplying milk to shops on Wednesday. When they reached near Nala Pocket 11, Jasola, Gulzar went to the jungle to urinate. Meanwhile, four men, who came on a motorcycle and a scooter, arrived there and robbed him of Rs 1.36 lakh and his mobile phone at knifepoint and fled, he said. "Police questioned Faiz and Gulzar separately and they both gave different versions of the incident. Gulzar said Faiz was constantly getting calls on his mobile phone from a number which he had saved as 'S'," Deputy Commissioner Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

After analysing the call details, it was found that Sadik was in contact with Siddiqui. It was also revealed that he was at the spot at the time of the incident, he said.

Faiz told the police that he along with his friends had planned to visit Shimla on New Year's Eve. He did not have the money for the trip so he hatched the plan for the fake robbery with Sadik and handed over the money to him. Later, he made a call to the man he worked for, Naushad, telling him that he had been robbed, he added.

Sadik was arrested from his home and Rs 65,000 cash recovered from his possession, the police said.