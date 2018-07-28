English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Man Guns Down Woman to 'Prove His Weapon Was Real'
The accused Sunny was carrying a weapon and the victim didn't believe it was real, so to prove himself right, he opened fire and in the process accidentally shot her in the stomach.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Shahdara's Dilshad Garden, the police said on Saturday.
Sunny was arrested from Timarpur and during interrogation, he told the police that he was in an intoxicated state at his friend Usha's residence when Nishti, the victim, had visited her. Sunny was carrying a weapon and Nishti didn't believe it was real. To prove himself right, he opened fire and in the process accidentally shot her in the stomach, the police said.
On Friday, the police were informed by the Swami Dayanand Hospital authorities that a woman was brought there by a group of three-four people claiming that she was suffering from some health issue.
Subsequently, a medical examination was conducted but the woman died in the hospital. Later, during an examination, injury marks were found on her stomach, said a senior police officer.
During the investigation, police found that the deceased was known to Usha who runs a boutique at her residence in Dilshad Garden. She has been questioned in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to trace the family of the deceased, the police said.
(With inputs from PTI)
