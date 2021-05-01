india

1-MIN READ

Delhi Man Held for Driving SUV on Goa's Morjim Beach Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Image used for representational purpose.

The Toyota Prado SUV driven by the man has also been seized by the officials of Pernem police station.

A Delhi resident was arrested on Friday for driving his SUV along the popular Morjim beach amid the lockdown in Goa.

The Toyota Prado SUV driven by the man has also been seized by the officials of Pernem police station.

According to an FIR filed at the police station, Ashok Wadia, a resident of Delhi, has been booked under Sections 188 (disobeying order of public servant), 269 (negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We made the arrest after we received information that one luxurious car is being driven on Morjim beach, thereby putting the lives of other persons at high risk as it could have caused injuries or fatalities," inspector Jivba Dalvi said.

In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Goa is under a four-day lockdown ending Monday morning.

first published:May 01, 2021, 19:01 IST