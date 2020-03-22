Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Man Held for Firing at Father-Son Duo After They Lost Rs 20 Lakh in Bet

Kunal Mongia, a resident of East Patel Nagar, had lost the bet to bookies Gaurav Sachdeva and Gaurav Kakkar. He gave them Rs 6 lakh but could not pay the rest of the amount.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
Delhi Man Held for Firing at Father-Son Duo After They Lost Rs 20 Lakh in Bet
Representative image.

New Delhi: A 32-year-old bookie was arrested for allegedly firing at a father-son duo after they lost a bet of Rs 20 lakh in a South African domestic cricket league match, police said on Saturday.

Kunal Mongia (31), a resident of East Patel Nagar, had lost the bet to bookies Gaurav Sachdeva and Gaurav Kakkar, a police officer said.

He gave them Rs 6 lakh but could not pay the rest of the amount, which led to the incident, police said.

Kakkar had roped in Vikas Shokeen to threaten Mongia, they said.

"On Thursday, Kakkar and Shokeen went to Mongia's house with a pistol. They demanded money from Mongia and his father. A heated argument ensued between them following which Mongia's father called police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Shokeen took out his pistol and shot at Mongia. He then fired another round at Mongia's father, which just missed his left foot, the DCP said.

Kakkar was arrested by police from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the accused persons.

